AnaptysBio (ANAB) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King reiterated a Buy rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.59.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 57.6% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Agios Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AnaptysBio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

Based on AnaptysBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.03 million and GAAP net loss of $429K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANAB in relation to earlier this year.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. Its pipeline includes ANB020, ANB019, and checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.