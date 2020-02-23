Anaplan (PLAN) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan (PLAN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.87, close to its 52-week high of $63.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 70.7% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Mimecast.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.00, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Anaplan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.