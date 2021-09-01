Anaplan (PLAN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Anaplan (PLAN – Research Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.14, a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Anaplan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and GAAP net loss of $51.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.6 million.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.