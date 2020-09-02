September 2, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Kelt Exploration (KELTF), Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kelt Exploration (KELTFResearch Report) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report issued on August 24, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.20.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report released yesterday, Cormark from Cormark Securities maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $2.61 average price target, which is a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

