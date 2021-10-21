October 21, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Exxon Mobil (XOMResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report issued on October 6, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.85, close to its 52-week high of $64.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Hollyfrontier.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.85, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

