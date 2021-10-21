Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Exxon Mobil (XOM – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report issued on October 6, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.85, close to its 52-week high of $64.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Hollyfrontier.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.85, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

