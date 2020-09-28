Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Entergy (ETR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Entergy (ETR – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Entergy (ETR)

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on Entergy on September 25 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.98.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Entergy with a $114.25 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

