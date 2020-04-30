April 30, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Diamondback (FANG), WPX Energy (WPX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Diamondback (FANGResearch Report), WPX Energy (WPXResearch Report) and Cenovus Energy (CVEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 31.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $55.43 average price target, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

WPX Energy (WPX)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.3% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

WPX Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.40, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.80 price target.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cenovus Energy with a $5.03 average price target, implying a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

