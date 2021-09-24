Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering reiterated a Buy rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners on September 22 and set a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.17, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on September 22, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$44.00 price target.

