Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Triumph Group (TGI), Smartsheet (SMAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Triumph Group (TGI – Research Report), Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report) and Skillz (SKLZ – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Triumph Group (TGI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Triumph Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.20, close to its 52-week high of $20.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Virgin Galactic Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triumph Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.14, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $79.10 average price target.

Skillz (SKLZ)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Skillz yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Motorsport Games.

Skillz has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.08, representing a 39.7% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.