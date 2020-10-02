Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Temenos (TMNSF), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Temenos (TMNSF – Research Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Temenos (TMNSF)

In a report issued on October 1, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital upgraded Temenos to Buy, with a price target of CHF150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #3572 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Temenos with a $147.70 average price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report issued on September 30, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to Buy, with a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $55.33 average price target, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on September 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR49.00 price target.

