April 7, 2021

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Everbridge (EVBG)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICResearch Report) and Everbridge (EVBGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everbridge with a $171.67 average price target, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

