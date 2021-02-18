Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: TechTarget (TTGT), nLIGHT (LASR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TechTarget (TTGT – Research Report), nLIGHT (LASR – Research Report) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TechTarget (TTGT)

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TechTarget today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.62, close to its 52-week high of $99.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #3508 out of 7322 analysts.

TechTarget has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.50, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

nLIGHT (LASR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.85, close to its 52-week high of $43.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $45.00 average price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Spirit AeroSystems, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spirit AeroSystems with a $46.36 average price target.

