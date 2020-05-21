Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Synopsys (SNPS), Analog Devices (ADI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synopsys (SNPS – Research Report) and Analog Devices (ADI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Synopsys (SNPS)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.47, close to its 52-week high of $167.20.

Celino has an average return of 22.1% when recommending Synopsys.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is ranked #641 out of 6612 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synopsys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.00, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Analog Devices (ADI)

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Vinh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $122.56 average price target, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.