May 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Synopsys (SNPS), Analog Devices (ADI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synopsys (SNPSResearch Report) and Analog Devices (ADIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Synopsys (SNPS)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.47, close to its 52-week high of $167.20.

Celino has an average return of 22.1% when recommending Synopsys.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is ranked #641 out of 6612 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synopsys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.00, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Analog Devices (ADI)

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Vinh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $122.56 average price target, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019