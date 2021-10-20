Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Splunk (SPLK), Paycor HCM (PYCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Splunk (SPLK – Research Report) and Paycor HCM (PYCR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Splunk (SPLK)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Otonomo Technologies, CommVault Systems, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $181.50 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Paycor HCM (PYCR)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Paycor HCM, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 75.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycor HCM is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.