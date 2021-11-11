November 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: SolarWinds (SWI), Taboola.com (TBLA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SolarWinds (SWIResearch Report), Taboola.com (TBLAResearch Report) and WalkMe (WKMEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SolarWinds (SWI)

In a report released today, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SolarWinds, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.48, close to its 52-week low of $15.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarWinds is a Hold with an average price target of $20.75.

Taboola.com (TBLA)

In a report released today, Andrew Boone from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Taboola.com, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Boone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Boone covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Taboola.com with a $14.75 average price target, which is a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

WalkMe (WKME)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on WalkMe, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WalkMe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.20, implying a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

