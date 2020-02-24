February 24, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Sapiens International (SPNS), Epam Systems (EPAM)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sapiens International (SPNSResearch Report), Epam Systems (EPAMResearch Report) and NetEase (NTESResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sapiens International (SPNS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Sapiens International today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.86, close to its 52-week high of $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 68.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Euronet Worldwide.

The the analyst consensus on Sapiens International is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 81.1% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $259.00 average price target, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NTES)

In a report released today, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on NetEase, with a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, Baidu, and Weibo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetEase is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $372.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019