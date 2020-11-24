November 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Prosus (PROSF), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prosus (PROSFResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR128.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.62.

Ross has an average return of 37.3% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #393 out of 7112 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.80, which is a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Barclays analyst Milene Kerner maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.57.

Kerner has an average return of 20.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #3587 out of 7112 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $104.14 average price target, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019