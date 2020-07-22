July 22, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Pluralsight (PS), Asure (ASUR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pluralsight (PSResearch Report) and Asure (ASURResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pluralsight (PS)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Pluralsight today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluralsight is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.20.

Asure (ASUR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Asure today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $9.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

