Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Pinterest (PINS), Casa Systems (CASA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pinterest (PINS – Research Report) and Casa Systems (CASA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pinterest (PINS)

In a report issued on July 31, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.29, close to its 52-week high of $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.6% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, IAC/InterActive, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $29.56 average price target, a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report issued on July 31, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.6% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.17, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.