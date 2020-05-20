Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Paychex (PAYX), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Paychex (PAYX – Research Report) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Paychex (PAYX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Steven Wald maintained a Hold rating on Paychex today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.42.

Wald has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Paychex.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #4413 out of 6589 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paychex is a Hold with an average price target of $68.88, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CyberArk Software, Tenable Holdings, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.30, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

