Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Palo Alto Networks (PANW), LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $232.59 average price target, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on May 13, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 65.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $56.25 average price target.

