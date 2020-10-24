October 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: PagerDuty (PD)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and PagerDuty (PDResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PagerDuty (PD)

In a report issued on October 22, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Hold rating on PagerDuty. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.12.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PagerDuty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.25, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

