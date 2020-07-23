Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Microsoft (MSFT), ams AG (AUKUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.75, close to its 52-week high of $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 78.9% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, ZoomInfo Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.73, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.3% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Tower Semiconductor.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.52, a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF30.00 price target.

