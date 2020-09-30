Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Micron (MU), Progress Software (PRGS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Micron (MU – Research Report) and Progress Software (PRGS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Micron, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00, implying a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Progress Software (PRGS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Progress Software today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Progress Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

