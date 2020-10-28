Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Maxim Integrated (MXIM), Fiserv (FISV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Maxim Integrated (MXIM – Research Report) and Fiserv (FISV – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.72, close to its 52-week high of $74.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 76.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released today, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Fiserv. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $125.59 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.