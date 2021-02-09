Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lumen Technologies (LUMN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Lumen Technologies on March 27 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Digital Turbine, and Ondas Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumen Technologies is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.10.

