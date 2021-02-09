February 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lumen Technologies (LUMNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Lumen Technologies on March 27 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Digital Turbine, and Ondas Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumen Technologies is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019