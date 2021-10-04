Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: InnovAge Holding (INNV), Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on InnovAge Holding (INNV – Research Report), Zebra Tech (ZBRA – Research Report) and Boeing (BA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

InnovAge Holding (INNV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla maintained a Buy rating on InnovAge Holding on October 1 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.77, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesavabhotla is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 36.7% success rate. Kesavabhotla covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, GoodRx Holdings, and Signify Health.

InnovAge Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, implying a 185.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Mason CFA maintained a Buy rating on Zebra Tech on October 1 and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $510.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zebra Tech with a $579.00 average price target, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on September 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $615.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $306.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $226.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, and Maxar Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.25, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $279.00 price target.

