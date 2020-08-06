Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: HubSpot (HUBS), Fiserv (FISV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report), Fiserv (FISV – Research Report) and Cubic (CUB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.80, close to its 52-week high of $243.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 77.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.43, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $123.00 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Cubic (CUB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

