Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: HEICO (HEI), Lufax Holding (LU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on HEICO (HEI – Research Report) and Lufax Holding (LU – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HEICO (HEI)

In a report issued on December 22, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on HEICO, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.04, close to its 52-week high of $137.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $129.00 average price target, representing a -5.0% downside. In a report issued on December 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Lufax Holding (LU)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Lufax Holding on December 2 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lufax Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.70, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

