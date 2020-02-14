Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: GoDaddy (GDDY), Zscaler (ZS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoDaddy (GDDY – Research Report) and Zscaler (ZS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoDaddy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.33, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Zscaler (ZS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 72.8% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

