May 7, 2020

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: GoDaddy (GDDY), Cubic (CUB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GoDaddy (GDDYResearch Report), Cubic (CUBResearch Report) and nLIGHT (LASRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to GoDaddy, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoDaddy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.10, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Cubic (CUB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.98, close to its 52-week low of $30.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.67, representing a 61.1% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

nLIGHT (LASR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $19.33 average price target.

