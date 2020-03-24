March 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Everbridge (EVBG), Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Everbridge (EVBGResearch Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.97, close to its 52-week high of $127.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 54.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everbridge with a $116.40 average price target, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $119.00 price target.

Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35, equals to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #2442 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drone Delivery Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.21.

