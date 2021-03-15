March 15, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Dynatrace (DT), NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dynatrace (DTResearch Report) and NeoPhotonics (NPTNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Dynatrace, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.76, close to its 52-week high of $56.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 61.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.92, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.71, which is a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

