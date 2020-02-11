February 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Digital Turbine (APPS), Vapotherm (VAPO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digital Turbine (APPSResearch Report) and Vapotherm (VAPOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.90.

Moldow has an average return of 27.6% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #5708 out of 5894 analysts.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.58, implying a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Vapotherm (VAPO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vapotherm, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.49, close to its 52-week low of $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 70.5% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vapotherm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

