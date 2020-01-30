Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Digital Turbine (APPS), Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digital Turbine (APPS – Research Report) and Facebook (FB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, Mitek Systems, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Turbine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.58.

Facebook (FB)

Monness analyst Brian White reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 74.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $248.63, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

