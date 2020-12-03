December 3, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Broadcom (AVGO), Simulations Plus (SLP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report) and Simulations Plus (SLPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $399.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $415.00.

Simulations Plus (SLP)

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Simulations Plus, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simulations Plus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.75, which is a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Taglich Brothers also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

