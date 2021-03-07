Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Broadcom (AVGO), Fidelity National Info (FIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report) and Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom on March 4 and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $450.14, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Lattice Semicon, and Velodyne Lidar.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $515.85, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report issued on March 4, David Koning from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 79.8% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.87.

