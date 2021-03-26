March 26, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Bitfarms (BFARF), Accolade (ACCD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bitfarms (BFARFResearch Report) and Accolade (ACCDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bitfarms (BFARF)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bitfarms, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 46.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bitfarms with a $6.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Accolade (ACCD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Accolade yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accolade is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.88, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019