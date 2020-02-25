Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Autodesk (ADSK), Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) and Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released today, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $191.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.65, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cornerstone Ondemand, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.39, close to its 52-week low of $38.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cornerstone Ondemand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.14, implying a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

