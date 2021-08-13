August 13, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Apple (AAPL), T Mobile US (TMUS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPLResearch Report) and T Mobile US (TMUSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.89, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Viavi Solutions, Cisco Systems, and Infinera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.12, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

DZ BANK AG analyst Matthias Volkert maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.74, close to its 52-week high of $150.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkert is ranked #7394 out of 7620 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.73, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $180.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
