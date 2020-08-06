Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Amdocs (DOX), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amdocs (DOX – Research Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amdocs (DOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Amdocs today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amdocs with a $72.75 average price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Sandherr maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR48.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.95, close to its 52-week high of $55.00.

Sandherr has an average return of 52.7% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #3003 out of 6873 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.13, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

