Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Alliance Data Systems (ADS), Analog Devices (ADI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alliance Data Systems (ADSResearch Report) and Analog Devices (ADIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems on August 17 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 77.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $62.14 average price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices on August 17 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.59, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Daiwa also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

