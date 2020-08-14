Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: AeroVironment (AVAV), EverQuote (EVER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAV – Research Report), EverQuote (EVER – Research Report) and II-VI (IIVI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.90, close to its 52-week high of $87.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

AeroVironment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EverQuote (EVER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Snap, and Lyft.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.80, representing a 72.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

II-VI (IIVI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.85, close to its 52-week high of $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $55.25 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on August 11, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.