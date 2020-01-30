January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: United Parcel (UPS), Canadian Pacific (CP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Parcel (UPSResearch Report) and Canadian Pacific (CPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, CH Robinson, and Mobile Mini.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.00, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Pacific (CP)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific yesterday and set a price target of C$380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $263.98, close to its 52-week high of $267.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Air Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.28, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019