Analysts’ Top Services Picks: United Parcel (UPS), Canadian Pacific (CP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Parcel (UPS – Research Report) and Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, CH Robinson, and Mobile Mini.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.00, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific yesterday and set a price target of C$380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $263.98, close to its 52-week high of $267.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Air Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.28, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

