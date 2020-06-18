June 18, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Stericycle (SRCL), Magellan Midstream (MMP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stericycle (SRCLResearch Report), Magellan Midstream (MMPResearch Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stericycle (SRCL)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Stericycle on June 15 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stericycle with a $62.50 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream on June 15 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magellan Midstream with a $50.28 average price target, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

In a report released yesterday, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norwegian Cruise Line is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.55, implying a -12.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

