Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Primoris Services (PRIM), Casella Waste (CWST)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Primoris Services (PRIMResearch Report) and Casella Waste (CWSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Primoris Services (PRIM)

In a report released today, Tahira Afzal from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Primoris Services, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.25.

Afzal has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Primoris Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzal is ranked #1505 out of 6858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Primoris Services with a $20.00 average price target.

Casella Waste (CWST)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Casella Waste, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.58, close to its 52-week high of $59.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 76.6% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casella Waste is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.67.

