August 9, 2020

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Pembina Pipeline (PBAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline on August 7 and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pembina Pipeline is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.34, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$46.00 price target.

