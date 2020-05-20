Analysts’ Top Services Picks: MGM Resorts (MGM), Aegion (AEGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report) and Aegion (AEGN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.11, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aegion (AEGN)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Aegion yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.08, close to its 52-week low of $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Aegion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.