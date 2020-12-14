Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Marathon Patent Group (MARA), Telos (TLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marathon Patent Group (MARA – Research Report) and Telos (TLS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Patent Group, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 39.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

Marathon Patent Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Telos (TLS)

Telos received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

