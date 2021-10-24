October 24, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Korn Ferry (KFY), Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Korn Ferry (KFYResearch Report) and Paymentus Holdings (PAYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Korn Ferry (KFY)

In a report issued on October 22, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Korn Ferry, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.06, close to its 52-week high of $77.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 80.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Sterling Check.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Korn Ferry with a $94.00 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Paymentus Holdings on October 21 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 74.3% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Paymentus Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019