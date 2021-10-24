Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Korn Ferry (KFY), Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Korn Ferry (KFY – Research Report) and Paymentus Holdings (PAY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Korn Ferry (KFY)

In a report issued on October 22, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Korn Ferry, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.06, close to its 52-week high of $77.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 80.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Sterling Check.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Korn Ferry with a $94.00 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Paymentus Holdings on October 21 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 74.3% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Paymentus Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.